Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC) is above average at 7.12x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.14.

The public float for BEPC is 179.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BEPC on December 15, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

BEPC) stock’s latest price update

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE: BEPC)’s stock price has soared by 4.73 in relation to previous closing price of 27.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-06 that Brookfield Renewable had lost value in recent months as growth concerns hit the renewable energy sector. It’s not facing the same growth headwinds as its peers.

BEPC’s Market Performance

Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) has experienced a 6.64% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.09% rise in the past month, and a 4.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for BEPC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.26% for BEPC’s stock, with a -1.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BEPC Trading at 17.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.83%, as shares surge +11.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEPC rose by +6.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.92. In addition, Brookfield Renewable Corporation saw 6.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BEPC

Equity return is now at value 27.99, with 3.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.