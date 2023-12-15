Broadwind Inc (BWEN) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Broadwind Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) is above average at 14.74x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.33.

The public float for BWEN is 18.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BWEN on December 15, 2023 was 159.67K shares.

The stock of Broadwind Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) has increased by 10.71 when compared to last closing price of 2.24. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-04 that The equities market can feel like navigating through a fog while searching for the best penny stocks. Yet, amidst this uncertainty, a handful of names emerge as clear winners, displaying robust resilience and performance throughout the year.

BWEN’s Market Performance

Broadwind Inc (BWEN) has seen a 7.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 20.98% gain in the past month and a -32.97% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.34% for BWEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.43% for BWEN’s stock, with a -31.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for BWEN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BWEN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $12 based on the research report published on January 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BWEN Trading at -5.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares surge +2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWEN rose by +7.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.27. In addition, Broadwind Inc saw 38.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWEN starting from Shivaram Sachin M, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.18 back on Nov 16. After this action, Shivaram Sachin M now owns 64,512 shares of Broadwind Inc, valued at $21,800 using the latest closing price.

Wagner Thomas A., the Director of Broadwind Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $3.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Wagner Thomas A. is holding 83,683 shares at $39,926 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWEN

Equity return is now at value 7.24, with 2.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Broadwind Inc (BWEN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.