Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) is 13.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EAT is 2.37.

The public float for EAT is 43.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.59% of that float. On December 15, 2023, EAT’s average trading volume was 1.18M shares.

EAT) stock’s latest price update

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT)’s stock price has increased by 1.80 compared to its previous closing price of 41.60. However, the company has seen a 6.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that GFF, EAT and EG made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth stocks list on December 14, 2023.

EAT’s Market Performance

EAT’s stock has risen by 6.84% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.41% and a quarterly rise of 34.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for Brinker International, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.64% for EAT’s stock, with a 17.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAT stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for EAT by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for EAT in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $40 based on the research report published on October 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EAT Trading at 22.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +14.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT rose by +6.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.87. In addition, Brinker International, Inc. saw 32.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Taylor Joseph G, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $41.21 back on Dec 12. After this action, Taylor Joseph G now owns 66,286 shares of Brinker International, Inc., valued at $206,050 using the latest closing price.

Comings Douglas N., the SVP & COO, Chili’s of Brinker International, Inc., sale 14,951 shares at $40.76 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Comings Douglas N. is holding 37,604 shares at $609,403 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.