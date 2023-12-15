Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE: BYD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.23 in relation to its previous close of 61.05. However, the company has experienced a 5.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-04 that November through January are broadly considered to be peak holiday season. These three months are characterized by increased retail spending, travel and tourism, and splurges on luxuries.

Is It Worth Investing in Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE: BYD) Right Now?

Boyd Gaming Corp. (NYSE: BYD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BYD is 1.69.

The public float for BYD is 68.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BYD on December 15, 2023 was 875.33K shares.

BYD’s Market Performance

BYD stock saw an increase of 5.73% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.63% and a quarterly increase of -3.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.81% for Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.94% for BYD’s stock, with a -2.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BYD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BYD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BYD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $75 based on the research report published on July 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BYD Trading at 6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYD rose by +5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.60. In addition, Boyd Gaming Corp. saw 14.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYD starting from BOYD WILLIAM S, who sale 9,939 shares at the price of $65.10 back on Aug 18. After this action, BOYD WILLIAM S now owns 9,670,064 shares of Boyd Gaming Corp., valued at $647,029 using the latest closing price.

BOYD WILLIAM S, the Chair Emeritus of Boyd Gaming Corp., sale 40,207 shares at $65.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that BOYD WILLIAM S is holding 9,680,003 shares at $2,634,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYD

Equity return is now at value 42.31, with 11.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.