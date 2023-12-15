Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.70 in comparison to its previous close of 74.43, however, the company has experienced a 9.70% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that AESI, DIOD and BOOT have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 13, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE: BOOT) is 15.40x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BOOT is 2.26.

The public float for BOOT is 29.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.41% of that float. On December 15, 2023, BOOT’s average trading volume was 827.58K shares.

BOOT’s Market Performance

BOOT stock saw an increase of 9.70% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.28% and a quarterly increase of -7.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.64% for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.81% for BOOT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOOT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BOOT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOOT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $92 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BOOT Trading at 9.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +7.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOOT rose by +9.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.99. In addition, Boot Barn Holdings Inc saw 30.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOOT starting from Watkins James M, who sale 15,099 shares at the price of $75.19 back on Nov 07. After this action, Watkins James M now owns 12,819 shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc, valued at $1,135,294 using the latest closing price.

Conroy James Grant, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Boot Barn Holdings Inc, sale 113,637 shares at $94.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Conroy James Grant is holding 46,273 shares at $10,694,378 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOOT

Equity return is now at value 21.11, with 10.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.