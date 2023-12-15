Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) has gone up by 7.03% for the week, with a 12.00% rise in the past month and a -0.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.68% for BLMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.35% for BLMN’s stock, with a 5.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) is 9.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLMN is 1.97.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for BLMN is 85.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.33% of that float. On December 15, 2023, BLMN’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

BLMN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) has increased by 1.22 when compared to last closing price of 26.18.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that Bloomin’ Brands’ upside remains attractive despite a fall in share price since my last writeup. Total revenue for BLMN was $1.08 billion, with a positive growth outlook for 4Q23. The company’s RLP margin may face headwinds due to elevated beef prices.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLMN stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for BLMN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BLMN in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $28 based on the research report published on November 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLMN Trading at 11.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +9.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN rose by +7.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.35. In addition, Bloomin Brands Inc saw 31.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLMN starting from SMITH ELIZABETH A, who sale 64,295 shares at the price of $27.89 back on Feb 22. After this action, SMITH ELIZABETH A now owns 243,594 shares of Bloomin Brands Inc, valued at $1,793,188 using the latest closing price.

GAINOR JOHN P JR, the Director of Bloomin Brands Inc, sale 35,000 shares at $27.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that GAINOR JOHN P JR is holding 16,500 shares at $951,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Equity return is now at value 83.01, with 7.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.