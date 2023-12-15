Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.90x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.52.

The public float for BXSL is 171.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.33% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of BXSL was 994.19K shares.

BXSL stock's latest price update

The stock price of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) has dropped by -0.50 compared to previous close of 28.04. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund focuses on first-lien senior secured loans in low-default sectors. Blackstone Secured Lending reported a significant growth in net investment income and net income in Q3 2023. The fund maintains a strong liquidity position and declared a Q4 2023 dividend of $0.77 per share.

BXSL’s Market Performance

BXSL’s stock has risen by 1.20% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.55% and a quarterly drop of -0.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.23% for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.70% for BXSL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXSL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BXSL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BXSL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28.50 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BXSL Trading at 1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares sank -0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXSL rose by +1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.08. In addition, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund saw 24.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXSL starting from Whitaker Carlos, who purchase 3,895 shares at the price of $25.68 back on May 26. After this action, Whitaker Carlos now owns 3,895 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, valued at $100,024 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXSL

Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.