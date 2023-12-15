Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (BCYC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: BCYC) has dropped by -8.93 compared to previous close of 16.47. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-12 that Bicycle (BCYC) aligns with the FDA on the design of a mid-late-stage registrational study for its bladder cancer drug, BT8009, with the potential to support its accelerated approval. The stock rises 9%.

Is It Worth Investing in Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: BCYC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BCYC is 0.77.

The public float for BCYC is 41.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCYC on December 15, 2023 was 469.49K shares.

BCYC’s Market Performance

The stock of Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (BCYC) has seen a -4.52% decrease in the past week, with a 2.11% rise in the past month, and a -28.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.69% for BCYC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.39% for BCYC’s stock, with a -28.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BCYC Trading at -6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares sank -2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCYC fell by -4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.63. In addition, Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR saw -49.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCYC starting from Lee Kevin, who sale 1,470 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Oct 03. After this action, Lee Kevin now owns 322,131 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR, valued at $29,400 using the latest closing price.

Crockett Nigel, the Chief Business Officer of Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR, sale 442 shares at $20.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Crockett Nigel is holding 29,359 shares at $8,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCYC

Equity return is now at value -45.92, with -30.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bicycle Therapeutics Plc ADR (BCYC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.