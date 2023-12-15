BankUnited Inc (BKU) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU) is 11.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BKU is 1.38.

The public float for BKU is 73.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.63% of that float. On December 15, 2023, BKU’s average trading volume was 845.59K shares.

BKU) stock’s latest price update

BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.53 in relation to its previous close of 31.57. However, the company has experienced a 11.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that BankUnited’s stock has fallen 19% in the past year, but its balance sheet actions are proving to be accretive and attractive. The bank’s credit quality remains robust, with a low nonperforming loan ratio and healthy net charge-offs, which should limit how much longer it builds reserves. BKU’s net interest margin has expanded, deposits are growing again, and the bank is optimizing its funding profile, which should drive earnings growth.

BKU’s Market Performance

BKU’s stock has risen by 11.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 31.16% and a quarterly rise of 35.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.56% for BankUnited Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.14% for BKU stock, with a simple moving average of 38.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BKU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BKU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $28 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BKU Trading at 33.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +27.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKU rose by +11.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.29. In addition, BankUnited Inc saw -2.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKU starting from Malcolm Kevin A., who sale 1,406 shares at the price of $35.21 back on Mar 06. After this action, Malcolm Kevin A. now owns 10,000 shares of BankUnited Inc, valued at $49,505 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKU

Equity return is now at value 8.71, with 0.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BankUnited Inc (BKU) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.