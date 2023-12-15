Bank of Montreal (BMO) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, BMO stock has gone up by 7.78%, with a monthly gain of 15.26% and a quarterly surge of 4.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.67% for Bank of Montreal The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.06% for BMO stock, with a simple moving average of 7.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) is 22.19x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BMO is 1.13.

The public float for BMO is 720.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.87% of that float. On December 15, 2023, BMO’s average trading volume was 738.09K shares.

BMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) has surged by 2.67 when compared to previous closing price of 90.36, but the company has seen a 7.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that A weekly summary of dividend activity for Dividend Champions, Contenders, and Challengers. Companies which changed their dividends. Companies with upcoming ex-dividend dates.

BMO Trading at 14.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +14.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMO rose by +7.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.11. In addition, Bank of Montreal saw 2.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BMO

Equity return is now at value 6.02, with 0.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bank of Montreal (BMO) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.