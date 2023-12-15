Backblaze Inc (BLZE) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Backblaze Inc (BLZE) has seen a -3.57% decrease in the past week, with a 18.73% gain in the past month, and a 7.21% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.33% for BLZE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.07% for BLZE’s stock, with a 40.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ: BLZE) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for BLZE is 26.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BLZE on December 15, 2023 was 190.93K shares.

BLZE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ: BLZE) has plunged by -6.18 when compared to previous closing price of 7.77, but the company has seen a -3.57% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 6:00 PM ET Company Participants Mimi Kong – Director of Investor Relations Gleb Budman – Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer & Chairperson Frank Patchel – Chief Financial Officer Mimi Kong – New Director, Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Simon Leopold – Raymond James Ittai Kidron – Oppenheimer Chad Bennett – Craig-Hallum Erik Suppinger – JMP Securities Eric Martinuzzi – Lake Street Capital Markets Zach Cummins – B Riley Securities Jason Ader – William Blair Operator Good day and welcome to the Backblaze Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode.

BLZE Trading at 20.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLZE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.14%, as shares surge +13.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLZE fell by -3.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, Backblaze Inc saw 18.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLZE starting from Cessna Tina, who sale 9,685 shares at the price of $7.18 back on Dec 05. After this action, Cessna Tina now owns 122,250 shares of Backblaze Inc, valued at $69,538 using the latest closing price.

Cessna Tina, the Senior VP, Engineering of Backblaze Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $7.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Cessna Tina is holding 131,935 shares at $147,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLZE

Equity return is now at value -100.58, with -42.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Backblaze Inc (BLZE) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.