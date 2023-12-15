Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) has gone down by -0.29% for the week, with a -0.78% drop in the past month and a 25.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.98% for AZUL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.61% for AZUL’s stock, with a 13.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Azul S.A. ADR (NYSE: AZUL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AZUL is 1.89.

AZUL currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of AZUL on December 15, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

AZUL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Azul S.A. ADR (NYSE: AZUL) has increased by 0.29 when compared to last closing price of 10.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Azul’s third-quarter 2023 revenues benefit from buoyant travel demand.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZUL stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AZUL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZUL in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $12.30 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZUL Trading at 14.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.03%, as shares sank -3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL fell by -0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +159.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.28. In addition, Azul S.A. ADR saw 67.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.