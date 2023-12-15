Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) has increased by 6.79 when compared to last closing price of 131.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 14.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that Small-cap stocks are often overlooked yet they can provide investors with significant potential for outperformance. That said, not all small-cap stocks are worth considering.

Is It Worth Investing in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ACLS) is 20.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ACLS is 1.70.

The public float for ACLS is 32.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.10% of that float. On December 15, 2023, ACLS’s average trading volume was 617.62K shares.

ACLS’s Market Performance

ACLS’s stock has seen a 14.50% increase for the week, with a 2.03% rise in the past month and a -16.05% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.47% for Axcelis Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.10% for ACLS’s stock, with a -6.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACLS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ACLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACLS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $225 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACLS Trading at 1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +1.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLS rose by +14.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.68. In addition, Axcelis Technologies Inc saw 76.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLS starting from KEITHLEY JOSEPH P, who sale 500 shares at the price of $140.50 back on Dec 14. After this action, KEITHLEY JOSEPH P now owns 3,157 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc, valued at $70,250 using the latest closing price.

KEITHLEY JOSEPH P, the Director of Axcelis Technologies Inc, sale 500 shares at $130.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that KEITHLEY JOSEPH P is holding 4,157 shares at $65,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLS

Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 22.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.