AvePoint Inc (AVPT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for AVPT is 97.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AVPT on December 15, 2023 was 684.21K shares.

AVPT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ: AVPT) has increased by 1.08 when compared to last closing price of 8.32.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants James Arestia – VP, IR Tianyi Jiang – Co-Founder and CEO James Caci – CFO Conference Call Participants Fatima Boolani – Citi Chirag Ved – Evercore ISI Nehal Chokshi – Northland Capital Markets Derrick Wood – TD Cowen Jason Ader – William Blair Operator Good day and welcome to the AvePoint Inc. Q3 2023 Earnings Call. Today, all participants will be in a listen-only mode.

AVPT’s Market Performance

AvePoint Inc (AVPT) has experienced a 5.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.33% rise in the past month, and a 24.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.58% for AVPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.25% for AVPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 37.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVPT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AVPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVPT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVPT Trading at 8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVPT rose by +5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.23. In addition, AvePoint Inc saw 104.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVPT starting from Brown Brian Michael, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $8.12 back on Dec 01. After this action, Brown Brian Michael now owns 1,362,635 shares of AvePoint Inc, valued at $162,400 using the latest closing price.

Brown Brian Michael, the Chief Legal Officer of AvePoint Inc, sale 15,000 shares at $8.30 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Brown Brian Michael is holding 1,389,946 shares at $124,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVPT

Equity return is now at value -17.89, with -9.76 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AvePoint Inc (AVPT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.