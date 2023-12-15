Auddia Inc’s (AUUD) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, AUUD stock has gone up by 17.52%, with a monthly gain of 44.02% and a quarterly plunge of -20.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.81%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.07% for Auddia Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.00% for AUUD’s stock, with a -33.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Auddia Inc (NASDAQ: AUUD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AUUD is at 0.95.

The public float for AUUD is 16.19M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.27% of that float. The average trading volume for AUUD on December 15, 2023 was 189.51K shares.

AUUD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Auddia Inc (NASDAQ: AUUD) has surged by 15.67 when compared to previous closing price of 0.25, but the company has seen a 17.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-20 that BOULDER, CO, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via NewMediaWire – Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) (“Auddia” or the “Company”), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced today that it will be presenting at the following upcoming investor conferences.

AUUD Trading at 28.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.81%, as shares surge +45.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUUD rose by +17.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2254. In addition, Auddia Inc saw -69.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AUUD

Equity return is now at value -232.74, with -148.66 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Auddia Inc (AUUD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.