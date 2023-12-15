Aterian Inc (ATER) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) has jumped by 8.80 compared to previous close of 0.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Ilya Grozovsky – Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development Joe Risico – Co-Chief Executive Officer Arturo Rodriguez – Co-Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Mike Zabran – ROTH MKM Brian Kinstlinger – Alliance Global Partners Ilya Grozovsky Thank you for joining us today to discuss Aterian’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results. On today’s call are Joe Risico and Arturo Rodriguez, our Co-CEOs.

Is It Worth Investing in Aterian Inc (NASDAQ: ATER) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATER is 1.88.

The public float for ATER is 77.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.83% of that float. On December 15, 2023, ATER’s average trading volume was 431.73K shares.

ATER’s Market Performance

ATER stock saw a decrease of 0.03% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.91% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.92% for Aterian Inc (ATER). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.70% for ATER’s stock, with a -40.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATER stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ATER by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATER in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $3 based on the research report published on January 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATER Trading at 0.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.68%, as shares sank -5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATER rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3266. In addition, Aterian Inc saw -59.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATER starting from KURTZ WILLIAM, who sale 6,829 shares at the price of $0.34 back on Nov 16. After this action, KURTZ WILLIAM now owns 270,270 shares of Aterian Inc, valued at $2,322 using the latest closing price.

KURTZ WILLIAM, the Director of Aterian Inc, sale 96,914 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that KURTZ WILLIAM is holding 277,099 shares at $32,951 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATER

Equity return is now at value -123.47, with -71.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aterian Inc (ATER) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.