Assessing the Risk and Potential of DaVita Inc’s (DVA) Stock

In the past week, DVA stock has gone up by 1.36%, with a monthly gain of 16.35% and a quarterly surge of 9.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.44% for DaVita Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.26% for DVA’s stock, with a 15.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is 16.80x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DVA is 1.01.

The public float for DVA is 90.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.08% of that float. On December 15, 2023, DVA’s average trading volume was 1.36M shares.

DVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) has dropped by -1.49 compared to previous close of 108.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Many stocks in the S&P 500 ETF may be undervalued and have the potential to rise toward their peak values.

Analysts’ Opinion of DVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DVA stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for DVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DVA in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $142 based on the research report published on August 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DVA Trading at 19.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DVA rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.46. In addition, DaVita Inc saw 43.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DVA starting from Waters Kathleen Alyce, who sale 9,794 shares at the price of $101.81 back on Aug 22. After this action, Waters Kathleen Alyce now owns 81,297 shares of DaVita Inc, valued at $997,099 using the latest closing price.

YALE PHYLLIS R, the Director of DaVita Inc, sale 2,196 shares at $95.26 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that YALE PHYLLIS R is holding 13,110 shares at $209,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DVA

Equity return is now at value 68.77, with 3.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DaVita Inc (DVA) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.