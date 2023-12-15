Assessing the Risk and Potential of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s (COEP) Stock

The stock of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (COEP) has gone down by -10.95% for the week, with a -19.40% drop in the past month and a -12.62% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.84% for COEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.60% for COEP’s stock, with a -29.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: COEP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for COEP is also noteworthy at -0.74.

The public float for COEP is 21.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.31% of that float. The average trading volume of COEP on December 15, 2023 was 101.49K shares.

COEP) stock’s latest price update

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: COEP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.56 in relation to its previous close of 0.99. However, the company has experienced a -10.95% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-03 that What would happen if performance grading suddenly disappeared? No more dreaded annual job reviews

COEP Trading at -19.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.78%, as shares sank -24.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COEP fell by -10.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1198. In addition, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw -38.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COEP starting from Salkind Gene, who purchase 4,006 shares at the price of $1.01 back on Aug 29. After this action, Salkind Gene now owns 4,046 shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $4,046 using the latest closing price.

Salkind Gene, the Director of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, purchase 28,638 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Salkind Gene is holding 28,638 shares at $26,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COEP

Equity return is now at value -341.03, with -284.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (COEP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.