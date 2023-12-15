ASML Holding NV (ASML) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) has jumped by 2.51 compared to previous close of 735.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching ASML (ASML) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) Right Now?

ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASML is 1.47.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for ASML is 394.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASML on December 15, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

ASML’s Market Performance

ASML’s stock has seen a 7.73% increase for the week, with a 11.59% rise in the past month and a 26.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for ASML Holding NV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.71% for ASML’s stock, with a 14.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASML stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ASML by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for ASML in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $725 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASML Trading at 17.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +11.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML rose by +7.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $697.12. In addition, ASML Holding NV saw 37.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ASML

Equity return is now at value 79.29, with 22.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.