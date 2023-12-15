Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

The public float for RCUS is 48.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RCUS on December 15, 2023 was 734.12K shares.

RCUS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE: RCUS) has jumped by 2.26 compared to previous close of 17.24. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-27 that Stocks driving that large-cap index performance include names you’ve become familiar with this year, such as Nvidia Corp. NASDAQ: NVDA, Tesla Inc. NASDAQ: TSLA and Meta Platforms Inc. NASDAQ: META, but also Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. NYSE: RCL and PulteGroup Inc. NYSE: PHM.

RCUS’s Market Performance

RCUS’s stock has risen by 12.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.52% and a quarterly drop of -14.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.97% for Arcus Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.09% for RCUS’s stock, with a -3.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCUS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RCUS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RCUS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on November 18, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

RCUS Trading at 14.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +21.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCUS rose by +12.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.21. In addition, Arcus Biosciences Inc saw -14.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RCUS starting from Azoy Alexander, who sale 282 shares at the price of $14.95 back on Dec 01. After this action, Azoy Alexander now owns 11,596 shares of Arcus Biosciences Inc, valued at $4,216 using the latest closing price.

Jarrett Jennifer, the Chief Operating Officer of Arcus Biosciences Inc, sale 21,369 shares at $19.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22, which means that Jarrett Jennifer is holding 302,691 shares at $427,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RCUS

Equity return is now at value -48.16, with -22.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcus Biosciences Inc (RCUS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.