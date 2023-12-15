Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARCO is 1.29.

The public float for ARCO is 123.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARCO on December 15, 2023 was 934.67K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ARCO) stock’s latest price update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO)’s stock price has dropped by -2.22 in relation to previous closing price of 12.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

ARCO’s Market Performance

ARCO’s stock has risen by 0.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.98% and a quarterly rise of 21.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.60% for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.86% for ARCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 29.79% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARCO Trading at 18.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares surge +16.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO rose by +0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.84. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc saw 47.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Equity return is now at value 52.68, with 6.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.