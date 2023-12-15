Aon plc. (AON) Stock Observes -1.85% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Aon plc. (AON) has seen a -1.14% decrease in the past week, with a -4.59% drop in the past month, and a -5.39% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.68% for AON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.87% for AON’s stock, with a -1.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aon plc. (NYSE: AON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aon plc. (NYSE: AON) is above average at 24.18x. The 36-month beta value for AON is also noteworthy at 0.89.

The public float for AON is 197.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume of AON on December 15, 2023 was 815.65K shares.

AON) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aon plc. (NYSE: AON) has dropped by -5.16 compared to previous close of 335.32. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that AON’s PEP currently serves more than 70 employers from different industries. It provides benefits in the form of increased retirement savings for employees.

Analysts’ Opinion of AON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AON stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AON by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for AON in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $304 based on the research report published on October 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AON Trading at -2.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AON fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $326.83. In addition, Aon plc. saw 5.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AON starting from Spruell Byron, who purchase 800 shares at the price of $324.57 back on Aug 23. After this action, Spruell Byron now owns 4,001 shares of Aon plc., valued at $259,660 using the latest closing price.

Andersen Eric, the President of Aon plc., sale 7,500 shares at $335.55 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Andersen Eric is holding 144,164 shares at $2,516,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AON

Equity return is now at value 714.29, with 8.47 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Aon plc. (AON) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.