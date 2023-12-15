Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM) is above average at 42.87x. The 36-month beta value for VRRM is also noteworthy at 1.17.

The public float for VRRM is 162.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. The average trading volume of VRRM on December 15, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

VRRM) stock’s latest price update

Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ: VRRM)’s stock price has soared by 0.41 in relation to previous closing price of 22.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that Verra Mobility reported solid Q3 results, driven by increased travel, cashless tolls, and government initiatives for highway safety. Recent California legislation could present a significant growth opportunity for the firm. VRRM stock remains a “Buy” given its strong execution and growth potential.

VRRM’s Market Performance

Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) has seen a 5.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.01% gain in the past month and a 17.90% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for VRRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.86% for VRRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRRM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VRRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRRM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $25 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRRM Trading at 10.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +9.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM rose by +5.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.62. In addition, Verra Mobility Corp saw 60.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRRM starting from ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, who sale 193,252 shares at the price of $20.22 back on Nov 14. After this action, ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN now owns 568,370 shares of Verra Mobility Corp, valued at $3,908,425 using the latest closing price.

Conti Craig C, the EVP and CFO of Verra Mobility Corp, sale 37,780 shares at $19.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Conti Craig C is holding 27,906 shares at $723,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Equity return is now at value 27.45, with 4.73 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Verra Mobility Corp (VRRM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.