Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of uniQure N.V. (QURE)

The public float for QURE is 42.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.87% of that float. The average trading volume of QURE on December 15, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

The stock price of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) has jumped by 4.65 compared to previous close of 7.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-14 that Amid the valuations of large-cap stocks, notably tech stocks in the Magnificent 7 declining, this has led to this list of micro-cap stocks. Not only are investors expected to rotate into smaller and under-capitalized companies, but these companies also have unique theses that should keep investors interested.

QURE’s Market Performance

uniQure N.V. (QURE) has seen a 10.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.36% gain in the past month and a 2.27% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.20% for QURE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.18% for QURE’s stock, with a -36.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QURE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QURE stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for QURE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QURE in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $40 based on the research report published on March 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QURE Trading at 24.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QURE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares surge +21.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QURE rose by +10.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.04. In addition, uniQure N.V. saw -64.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QURE starting from Dolmetsch Ricardo, who sale 5,841 shares at the price of $7.46 back on Sep 18. After this action, Dolmetsch Ricardo now owns 163,404 shares of uniQure N.V., valued at $43,574 using the latest closing price.

CALOZ PIERRE, the Chief Operating Officer of uniQure N.V., sale 15,117 shares at $11.36 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that CALOZ PIERRE is holding 95,098 shares at $171,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QURE

Equity return is now at value -66.23, with -30.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, uniQure N.V. (QURE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.