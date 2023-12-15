Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of TMC the metals company Inc (TMC)

The public float for TMC is 108.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.29% of that float. The average trading volume of TMC on December 15, 2023 was 944.92K shares.

The stock price of TMC the metals company Inc (NASDAQ: TMC) has jumped by 6.19 compared to previous close of 1.13. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that Cobalt spot prices were flat for the month. LME inventory was flat for the month. Cobalt market news – Government of Canada to enhance critical minerals sector with launch of $1.5 billion Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund. Cobalt miners news – Glencore own sourced cobalt production of 32,500 tonnes was in line with the comparable 2022 period. Alliance Nickel Resource update has resulted in a 9.6% increase.

TMC’s Market Performance

TMC’s stock has risen by 8.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.14% and a quarterly rise of 3.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.83% for TMC the metals company Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.03% for TMC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TMC stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for TMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TMC in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4.20 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TMC Trading at 18.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares surge +3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMC rose by +8.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1555. In addition, TMC the metals company Inc saw 55.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TMC starting from O’Sullivan Anthony, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $1.38 back on Nov 27. After this action, O’Sullivan Anthony now owns 385,110 shares of TMC the metals company Inc, valued at $69,000 using the latest closing price.

Shesky Craig, the Chief Financial Officer of TMC the metals company Inc, sale 31,057 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Shesky Craig is holding 779,641 shares at $39,036 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TMC

Equity return is now at value -202.56, with -133.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, TMC the metals company Inc (TMC) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.