Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Summit Materials Inc (SUM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Summit Materials Inc (NYSE: SUM) is above average at 14.76x. The 36-month beta value for SUM is also noteworthy at 1.35.

The public float for SUM is 118.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.66% of that float. The average trading volume of SUM on December 15, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

SUM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE: SUM) has increased by 2.83 when compared to last closing price of 37.49.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that Summit Materials has good growth prospects with revenue growth expected from price increases and positive demand trends in non-residential and infrastructure markets. The company’s revenue increased by 8.2% YoY in Q3 2023, supported by price increases and strong demand in non-residential and infrastructure sectors. The upcoming acquisition of Argos USA is expected to diversify and expand the company’s operations, contributing to revenue and margin growth.

SUM’s Market Performance

SUM’s stock has risen by 7.26% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.70% and a quarterly rise of 20.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.36% for Summit Materials Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.51% for SUM’s stock, with a 17.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUM stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for SUM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SUM in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $47 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SUM Trading at 13.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares surge +13.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUM rose by +7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.43. In addition, Summit Materials Inc saw 35.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUM

Equity return is now at value 14.71, with 7.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Summit Materials Inc (SUM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.