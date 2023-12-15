Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (NYSE: DGX) is above average at 20.59x. The 36-month beta value for DGX is also noteworthy at 0.91.

The public float for DGX is 111.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume of DGX on December 15, 2023 was 927.23K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

DGX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (NYSE: DGX) has decreased by -2.74 when compared to last closing price of 141.12.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Quest Diagnostics (DGX) and CDC expand research collaboration to better understand the Hepatitis C burden in the United States.

DGX’s Market Performance

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX) has experienced a 1.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.60% rise in the past month, and a 8.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for DGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.88% for DGX’s stock, with a 2.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DGX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for DGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DGX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $160 based on the research report published on December 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DGX Trading at 4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.92%, as shares surge +1.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DGX rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $136.16. In addition, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. saw -12.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DGX starting from Doherty Catherine T., who sale 5,307 shares at the price of $140.55 back on Mar 07. After this action, Doherty Catherine T. now owns 67,810 shares of Quest Diagnostics, Inc., valued at $745,899 using the latest closing price.

PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E, the SVP & General Counsel of Quest Diagnostics, Inc., sale 4,754 shares at $140.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E is holding 38,527 shares at $668,175 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DGX

Equity return is now at value 11.99, with 5.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.