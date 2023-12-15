Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) is above average at 12.45x. The 36-month beta value for VAC is also noteworthy at 1.89.

The public float for VAC is 32.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.43% of that float. The average trading volume of VAC on December 15, 2023 was 685.31K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

VAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) has jumped by 9.61 compared to previous close of 83.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Marriott Vacations (VAC) announces a 5% increase in its quarterly cash dividend.

VAC’s Market Performance

VAC’s stock has risen by 17.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 13.40% and a quarterly drop of -10.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.95% for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.15% for VAC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VAC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for VAC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for VAC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VAC Trading at 8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.49%, as shares surge +7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAC rose by +17.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.43. In addition, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp saw -32.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAC starting from Geller John E JR, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $112.84 back on Aug 07. After this action, Geller John E JR now owns 43,323 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, valued at $564,200 using the latest closing price.

Terry Anthony E, the EVP, CFO of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp, purchase 1,800 shares at $113.55 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Terry Anthony E is holding 13,087 shares at $204,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAC

Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 3.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.