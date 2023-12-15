Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Kennametal Inc. (KMT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) is above average at 18.10x. The 36-month beta value for KMT is also noteworthy at 1.80.

The public float for KMT is 75.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.60% of that float. The average trading volume of KMT on December 15, 2023 was 716.44K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

KMT) stock’s latest price update

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT)’s stock price has soared by 6.80 in relation to previous closing price of 25.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Kennametal (KMT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.34 per share a year ago.

KMT’s Market Performance

KMT’s stock has risen by 10.44% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.26% and a quarterly rise of 6.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.47% for Kennametal Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.28% for KMT’s stock, with a 2.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for KMT by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for KMT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $19 based on the research report published on July 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

KMT Trading at 13.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +10.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMT rose by +10.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.06. In addition, Kennametal Inc. saw 11.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMT starting from Witt John Wayne, who sale 450 shares at the price of $24.24 back on Dec 04. After this action, Witt John Wayne now owns 2,343 shares of Kennametal Inc., valued at $10,908 using the latest closing price.

Davis Cindy L, the Director of Kennametal Inc., sale 11,431 shares at $25.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Davis Cindy L is holding 14,966 shares at $291,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMT

Equity return is now at value 9.78, with 4.79 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Kennametal Inc. (KMT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.