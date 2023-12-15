Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)

The public float for BECN is 57.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.11% of that float. The average trading volume of BECN on December 15, 2023 was 399.62K shares.

BECN stock's latest price update

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ: BECN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.75 compared to its previous closing price of 81.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Beacon Roofing (BECN) is well positioned to outperform the market, as it exhibits above-average growth in financials.

BECN’s Market Performance

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) has experienced a 7.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.53% rise in the past month, and a 11.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for BECN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.59% for BECN’s stock, with a 17.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BECN Trading at 12.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BECN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +8.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BECN rose by +7.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.60. In addition, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc saw 62.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BECN starting from Gosa James J, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $80.38 back on Dec 11. After this action, Gosa James J now owns 17,922 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, valued at $180,860 using the latest closing price.

Best Clement Munroe III, the President, South Division of Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, sale 4,797 shares at $81.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Best Clement Munroe III is holding 67,289 shares at $392,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BECN

Equity return is now at value 18.83, with 5.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.