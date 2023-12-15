Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Amedisys Inc. (AMED)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) is above average at 1301.23x. The 36-month beta value for AMED is also noteworthy at 0.89.

The public float for AMED is 31.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.89% of that float. The average trading volume of AMED on December 15, 2023 was 341.17K shares.

Amedisys Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.04 in comparison to its previous close of 95.03, however, the company has experienced a 1.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Amedisys (AMED) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

AMED’s Market Performance

Amedisys Inc. (AMED) has experienced a 1.34% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.21% rise in the past month, and a 1.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.66% for AMED. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.26% for AMED’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMED

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMED stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for AMED by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AMED in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $97 based on the research report published on June 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMED Trading at 2.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.75%, as shares surge +1.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMED rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.88. In addition, Amedisys Inc. saw 13.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMED starting from North Michael Paul, who sale 5,908 shares at the price of $86.43 back on Mar 03. After this action, North Michael Paul now owns 4,164 shares of Amedisys Inc., valued at $510,628 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMED

Equity return is now at value 0.26, with 0.13 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Amedisys Inc. (AMED) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.