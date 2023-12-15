Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AGCO Corp. (AGCO)

The price-to-earnings ratio for AGCO Corp. (NYSE: AGCO) is above average at 7.96x. The 36-month beta value for AGCO is also noteworthy at 1.36.

The public float for AGCO is 62.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.36% of that float. The average trading volume of AGCO on December 15, 2023 was 656.34K shares.

AGCO) stock’s latest price update

AGCO Corp. (NYSE: AGCO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.40 compared to its previous closing price of 117.38. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that Google “precision agriculture,” and you get more than 9.3 million results. It’s become a big part of the story around agriculture stocks and the use of technology.

AGCO’s Market Performance

AGCO Corp. (AGCO) has seen a 6.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.43% gain in the past month and a -0.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.34% for AGCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.09% for AGCO’s stock, with a 0.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGCO stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AGCO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AGCO in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $135 based on the research report published on April 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AGCO Trading at 5.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +3.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGCO rose by +6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $115.71. In addition, AGCO Corp. saw -7.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGCO starting from Dehner Torsten Rudolf Willi, who sale 744 shares at the price of $140.71 back on Feb 23. After this action, Dehner Torsten Rudolf Willi now owns 26,867 shares of AGCO Corp., valued at $104,688 using the latest closing price.

LONG LARA THRUSH, the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of AGCO Corp., sale 1,623 shares at $138.76 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that LONG LARA THRUSH is holding 782 shares at $225,207 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGCO

Equity return is now at value 29.32, with 10.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, AGCO Corp. (AGCO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.