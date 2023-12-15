An In-Depth Look at General Dynamics Corp.’s (GD) Stock Performance

In the past week, GD stock has gone down by -0.14%, with a monthly gain of 1.33% and a quarterly surge of 12.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.08% for General Dynamics Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.94% for GD’s stock, with a 11.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) is above average at 20.99x. The 36-month beta value for GD is also noteworthy at 0.69.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for GD is 271.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.76% of that float. The average trading volume of GD on December 15, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

GD) stock’s latest price update

General Dynamics Corp. (NYSE: GD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.84 compared to its previous closing price of 255.85. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that General Dynamics (GD) closed at $253.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.31% move from the prior day.

Analysts’ Opinion of GD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for GD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $265 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GD Trading at 3.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GD fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $249.09. In addition, General Dynamics Corp. saw 1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GD starting from Gallopoulos Gregory S, who sale 33,200 shares at the price of $238.37 back on Oct 30. After this action, Gallopoulos Gregory S now owns 113,319 shares of General Dynamics Corp., valued at $7,913,948 using the latest closing price.

NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N, the Chairman and CEO of General Dynamics Corp., sale 33,230 shares at $227.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that NOVAKOVIC PHEBE N is holding 778,092 shares at $7,575,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GD

Equity return is now at value 17.56, with 6.31 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, General Dynamics Corp. (GD) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.