An In-Depth Look at FTI Consulting Inc.’s (FCN) Stock Performance

The stock of FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) has gone down by -6.98% for the week, with a -7.20% drop in the past month and a 11.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.07% for FCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.77% for FCN stock, with a simple moving average of 6.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE: FCN) Right Now?

FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE: FCN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FCN is 0.13.

The public float for FCN is 34.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FCN on December 15, 2023 was 214.09K shares.

FCN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of FTI Consulting Inc. (NYSE: FCN) has decreased by -6.69 when compared to last closing price of 221.30. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.98% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that FTI Consulting (FCN) seeks to improve its market positioning by improving its product offering and increasing its collaborations and partnerships.

Analysts’ Opinion of FCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FCN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for FCN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FCN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $167 based on the research report published on January 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FCN Trading at -1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -5.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FCN fell by -6.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $220.88. In addition, FTI Consulting Inc. saw 30.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FCN starting from Paul Holly, who sale 12,314 shares at the price of $212.90 back on Nov 02. After this action, Paul Holly now owns 20,722 shares of FTI Consulting Inc., valued at $2,621,614 using the latest closing price.

SABHERWAL AJAY, the Chief Financial Officer of FTI Consulting Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $213.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that SABHERWAL AJAY is holding 13,511 shares at $639,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FCN

Equity return is now at value 13.72, with 7.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FTI Consulting Inc. (FCN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.