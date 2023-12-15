Amplitude Inc (AMPL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, AMPL stock has gone up by 14.08%, with a monthly gain of 18.06% and a quarterly surge of 12.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.14% for Amplitude Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.70% for AMPL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.16% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.41.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for AMPL is 63.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPL on December 15, 2023 was 501.67K shares.

AMPL) stock’s latest price update

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.10 in comparison to its previous close of 12.14, however, the company has experienced a 14.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-12 that Amplitude is seeing interest from generative AI start-ups like Midjourney and Character.ai. The software company could be a big winner from a boom in artificial intelligence.

AMPL Trading at 20.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.18%, as shares surge +19.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPL rose by +14.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.14. In addition, Amplitude Inc saw 6.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPL starting from Wong Catherine, who sale 3,515 shares at the price of $10.47 back on Nov 17. After this action, Wong Catherine now owns 89,850 shares of Amplitude Inc, valued at $36,815 using the latest closing price.

Wong Catherine, the Director of Amplitude Inc, sale 3,515 shares at $11.23 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Wong Catherine is holding 93,365 shares at $39,470 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPL

Equity return is now at value -32.68, with -22.05 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amplitude Inc (AMPL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.