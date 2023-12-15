Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.92.

The public float for AMPH is 35.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMPH on December 15, 2023 was 395.99K shares.

AMPH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AMPH) has decreased by -5.78 when compared to last closing price of 61.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that After a strong 2023, we expect the Nasdaq to log gains in 2024. Top-ranked Nasdaq stocks GigaCloud Technology Inc (GCT), Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST), Limbach (LMB), Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) and Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) could emerge as winning picks.

AMPH’s Market Performance

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) has experienced a 1.87% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.29% rise in the past month, and a 27.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.08% for AMPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.64% for AMPH’s stock, with a 20.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMPH stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMPH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMPH in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $63 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMPH Trading at 13.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +1.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMPH rose by +1.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.25. In addition, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 107.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMPH starting from Zhou Rong, who sale 3,514 shares at the price of $59.58 back on Dec 04. After this action, Zhou Rong now owns 112,420 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $209,364 using the latest closing price.

Zhou Rong, the Senior EVP, Production Center of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 4,316 shares at $58.58 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Zhou Rong is holding 112,420 shares at $252,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMPH

Equity return is now at value 24.59, with 11.91 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.