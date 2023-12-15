Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) Stock Faces 8.66% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, USAS stock has gone down by -0.41%, with a monthly decline of -1.53% and a quarterly plunge of -35.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.70% for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.60% for USAS stock, with a simple moving average of -37.35% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for USAS is at 1.38.

The public float for USAS is 214.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.34% of that float. The average trading volume for USAS on December 15, 2023 was 533.47K shares.

USAS) stock’s latest price update

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS)’s stock price has decreased by -5.77 compared to its previous closing price of 0.26. However, the company has seen a -0.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-11-16 that (Kitco News) – The company said it expects to meet the lower end of its full year silver production targets following a “difficult” Q3 2023.

USAS Trading at -12.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.66%, as shares surge +11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USAS fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2424. In addition, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation saw -56.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.