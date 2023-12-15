America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMX is 0.96.

The public float for AMX is 3.14B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMX on December 15, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

AMX) stock’s latest price update

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (NYSE: AMX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.05 compared to its previous closing price of 18.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that Amer Movil (AMX) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

AMX’s Market Performance

America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) has seen a 3.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.18% gain in the past month and a 4.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for AMX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.71% for AMX’s stock, with a -4.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AMX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $21.50 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMX Trading at 8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +6.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMX rose by +3.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.12. In addition, America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR saw 3.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMX

Equity return is now at value 22.12, with 5.06 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, America Movil S.A.B.DE C.V. ADR (AMX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.