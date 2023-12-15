Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) has gone up by 12.06% for the week, with a 20.50% rise in the past month and a -34.40% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.80% for ALTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.20% for ALTO’s stock, with a -0.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: ALTO) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.00.

The public float for ALTO is 71.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALTO on December 15, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

ALTO) stock’s latest price update

Alto Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: ALTO)’s stock price has soared by 5.88 in relation to previous closing price of 2.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that ALTO, AMRK and HDSN have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 17, 2023.

ALTO Trading at -10.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares surge +20.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALTO rose by +12.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, Alto Ingredients Inc saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALTO starting from NATHAN GILBERT E, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.97 back on Jun 01. After this action, NATHAN GILBERT E now owns 583,909 shares of Alto Ingredients Inc, valued at $9,850 using the latest closing price.

NATHAN GILBERT E, the Director of Alto Ingredients Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $1.99 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that NATHAN GILBERT E is holding 578,909 shares at $9,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALTO

Equity return is now at value -13.34, with -9.22 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.