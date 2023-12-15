Allakos Inc (ALLK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

The public float for ALLK is 66.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALLK on December 15, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

ALLK) stock’s latest price update

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 3.18. However, the company has seen a 5.35% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-27 that An analyst’s recommendation may have helped boost Allakos stock. Allakos has two lead therapies to treat autoimmune skin disorders.

ALLK’s Market Performance

ALLK’s stock has risen by 5.35% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 72.13% and a quarterly rise of 26.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.71% for Allakos Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.62% for ALLK stock, with a simple moving average of -15.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALLK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALLK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ALLK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALLK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALLK Trading at 48.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALLK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.22%, as shares surge +59.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALLK rose by +5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.40. In addition, Allakos Inc saw -62.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ALLK

Equity return is now at value -58.79, with -47.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allakos Inc (ALLK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.