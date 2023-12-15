Alkaline Water Company Inc (WTER) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for WTER is 12.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On December 15, 2023, WTER’s average trading volume was 527.90K shares.

WTER) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTER) has decreased by -9.19 when compared to last closing price of 0.31. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2022-12-28 that Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN), The Alkaline Water Company (WTER) and Benson Hill (BHIL) are low-priced and well-ranked consumer staple companies, which look well-placed for 2023 on the back of their robust fundamentals.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

WTER’s Market Performance

WTER’s stock has fallen by -7.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.21% and a quarterly drop of -29.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.98% for Alkaline Water Company Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.16% for WTER stock, with a simple moving average of -76.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTER stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for WTER by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for WTER in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $0.90 based on the research report published on July 07, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

WTER Trading at 3.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.38%, as shares surge +5.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTER fell by -7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2945. In addition, Alkaline Water Company Inc saw -89.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WTER

Equity return is now at value -680.90, with -103.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alkaline Water Company Inc (WTER) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.