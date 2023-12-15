Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The public float for AKRO is 47.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.32% of that float. The average trading volume for AKRO on December 15, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

The stock price of Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) has jumped by 9.73 compared to previous close of 20.34. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that Phase 2b SYMMETRY 36-week data, including new subgroup analysis, showed that EFX is active in patients with advanced cirrhosis and support continued development of EFX for treatment of cirrhosis due to NASH/MASH

AKRO’s Market Performance

Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) has seen a 12.90% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 49.70% gain in the past month and a -57.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for AKRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.32% for AKRO’s stock, with a -42.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $69 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKRO Trading at 24.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares surge +52.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO rose by +12.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.78. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc saw -59.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Cheng Andrew, who sale 7,405 shares at the price of $20.02 back on Dec 11. After this action, Cheng Andrew now owns 552,539 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc, valued at $148,273 using the latest closing price.

Graham G. Walmsley, the Director of Akero Therapeutics Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $19.83 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Graham G. Walmsley is holding 800,000 shares at $1,982,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

Equity return is now at value -25.82, with -23.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.