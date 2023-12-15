Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for AKBA is 167.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.39% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of AKBA was 1.29M shares.

AKBA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) has increased by 1.80 when compared to last closing price of 1.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.42% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-20 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that John Butler, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 28 th at 10:30 a.m.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

AKBA’s Market Performance

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has seen a -3.42% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 9.71% gain in the past month and a -10.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.20% for AKBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.19% for AKBA stock, with a simple moving average of 8.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKBA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for AKBA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AKBA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $4 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AKBA Trading at 15.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +13.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA fell by -3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0607. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw 95.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from Dahan Michel, who sale 95,478 shares at the price of $1.22 back on May 25. After this action, Dahan Michel now owns 574,037 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $116,760 using the latest closing price.

Hadas Nicole R., the SVP, Chief Legal Officer of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., sale 63,186 shares at $1.22 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Hadas Nicole R. is holding 524,344 shares at $77,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Equity return is now at value -554.87, with -18.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.