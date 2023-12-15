Air Transport Services Group Inc’s (ATSG) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, ATSG stock has gone up by 6.26%, with a monthly gain of 4.46% and a quarterly plunge of -21.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for Air Transport Services Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.50% for ATSG’s stock, with a -14.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Air Transport Services Group Inc (NASDAQ: ATSG) Right Now?

Air Transport Services Group Inc (NASDAQ: ATSG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.28x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.87.

The public float for ATSG is 50.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.50% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of ATSG was 584.34K shares.

ATSG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Air Transport Services Group Inc (NASDAQ: ATSG) has increased by 5.18 when compared to last closing price of 15.82.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Air Transport Services (ATSG) faces major headwinds from increased operating expenses, softness pertaining to airfreight demand and weak liquidity position.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATSG stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for ATSG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATSG in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $15 based on the research report published on November 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATSG Trading at -6.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.58%, as shares surge +4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATSG rose by +6.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.81. In addition, Air Transport Services Group Inc saw -35.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATSG starting from Koharik Edward Joseph III, who purchase 816 shares at the price of $14.64 back on Nov 10. After this action, Koharik Edward Joseph III now owns 57,729 shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc, valued at $11,946 using the latest closing price.

Berger Michael L, the President of Air Transport Services Group Inc, purchase 2,385 shares at $14.61 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Berger Michael L is holding 52,354 shares at $34,845 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATSG

Equity return is now at value 8.36, with 3.19 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Air Transport Services Group Inc (ATSG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.