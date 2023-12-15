Air Lease Corp (AL): A Technical Analysis

Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.70.

The public float for AL is 103.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AL on December 15, 2023 was 764.09K shares.

AL) stock’s latest price update

Air Lease Corp (NYSE: AL)’s stock price has soared by 3.52 in relation to previous closing price of 40.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that Investor-friendly steps, and strong freight and cargo market boost Air Lease (AL).

AL’s Market Performance

Air Lease Corp (AL) has experienced a 5.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.22% rise in the past month, and a 4.38% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for AL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.92% for AL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AL stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AL in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $46 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AL Trading at 11.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +8.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AL rose by +5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.98. In addition, Air Lease Corp saw 8.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AL starting from Khatibi Alex A, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Jun 06. After this action, Khatibi Alex A now owns 89,266 shares of Air Lease Corp, valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Clark Yvette Hollingsworth, the Director of Air Lease Corp, purchase 2,600 shares at $37.96 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Clark Yvette Hollingsworth is holding 19,856 shares at $98,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AL

Equity return is now at value 7.99, with 1.86 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Air Lease Corp (AL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.