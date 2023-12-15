AECOM (ACM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is above average at 243.51x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.

The public float for ACM is 135.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACM on December 15, 2023 was 723.07K shares.

The stock price of AECOM (NYSE: ACM) has surged by 0.64 when compared to previous closing price of 92.70, but the company has seen a 1.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Aecom (ACM) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

ACM’s Market Performance

ACM’s stock has risen by 1.96% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.97% and a quarterly rise of 11.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.63% for AECOM The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.62% for ACM stock, with a simple moving average of 11.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ACM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ACM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $98 based on the research report published on January 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACM Trading at 11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.24% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +7.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACM rose by +1.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.48. In addition, AECOM saw 9.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACM starting from Stotlar Douglas, who sale 9,641 shares at the price of $86.76 back on Nov 16. After this action, Stotlar Douglas now owns 39,818 shares of AECOM, valued at $836,453 using the latest closing price.

Rudd Troy, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of AECOM, sale 78,097 shares at $88.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Rudd Troy is holding 185,942 shares at $6,898,632 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACM

Equity return is now at value 4.87, with 1.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, AECOM (ACM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.