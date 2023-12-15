Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS)’s stock price has increased by 7.14 compared to its previous closing price of 128.76. However, the company has seen a 10.10% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Mike Higgins – Vice President-Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations Scott Barbour – President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Cottrill – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Matthew Bouley – Barclays Garik Shmois – Loop Capital Joe Ahlersmeyer – Deutsche Bank John Lovallo – UBS David Tarantino – KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. Noah Merkousko – Stephens Inc. Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to Advanced Drainage Systems Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Results Conference Call. My name is Christina and I will be your operator for today’s call.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) Right Now?

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.24x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.41.

The public float for WMS is 67.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of WMS was 532.42K shares.

WMS’s Market Performance

The stock of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) has seen a 10.10% increase in the past week, with a 14.91% rise in the past month, and a 15.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.40% for WMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.60% for WMS’s stock, with a 28.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WMS stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for WMS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WMS in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $148 based on the research report published on August 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WMS Trading at 18.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.23% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +15.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMS rose by +10.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.44. In addition, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc saw 68.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMS starting from MAKOWSKI TIM A, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $125.72 back on Dec 06. After this action, MAKOWSKI TIM A now owns 6,147 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, valued at $251,446 using the latest closing price.

HUEBERT MICHAEL G., the Executive Vice President of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, sale 14,794 shares at $120.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that HUEBERT MICHAEL G. is holding 36,798 shares at $1,786,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMS

Equity return is now at value 40.44, with 15.12 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (WMS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.