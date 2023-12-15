Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The public float for ASNS is 2.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. On December 15, 2023, ASNS’s average trading volume was 82.85K shares.

ASNS stock's latest price update

The stock price of Actelis Networks Inc (NASDAQ: ASNS) has surged by 14.29 when compared to previous closing price of 1.12, but the company has seen a 4.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that While the stock market has been pretty solid in 2023, it’s been a mixed bag for telecom stocks. Some of the major exchange-traded funds that track telecom stocks are even in the red, so you know there are plenty of telecom stocks to sell.

ASNS’s Market Performance

Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) has seen a 4.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.27% gain in the past month and a 2.81% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.96% for ASNS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.93% for ASNS stock, with a simple moving average of -46.70% for the last 200 days.

ASNS Trading at 9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.03%, as shares surge +13.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASNS rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1826. In addition, Actelis Networks Inc saw -73.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASNS starting from Winkler-Solomon Michal, who sale 205 shares at the price of $1.11 back on Sep 29. After this action, Winkler-Solomon Michal now owns 4,266 shares of Actelis Networks Inc, valued at $228 using the latest closing price.

Barlev Tuvia, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Actelis Networks Inc, sale 2,107 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Barlev Tuvia is holding 163,598 shares at $6,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASNS

Equity return is now at value -213.62, with -49.75 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Actelis Networks Inc (ASNS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.