Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (ACHL) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (ACHL) has seen a -3.64% decrease in the past week, with a 6.17% gain in the past month, and a -3.10% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.13% for ACHL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.63% for ACHL’s stock, with a -7.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ACHL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ACHL is at 0.88.

The public float for ACHL is 39.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.07% of that float. The average trading volume for ACHL on December 15, 2023 was 74.60K shares.

ACHL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ACHL) has decreased by -10.78 when compared to last closing price of 0.96. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.64% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Here is how Achilles Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (ACHL) and HealthEquity (HQY) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACHL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACHL stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ACHL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ACHL in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $25 based on the research report published on April 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ACHL Trading at 0.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACHL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.46%, as shares surge +7.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACHL fell by -3.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8489. In addition, Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR saw -4.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ACHL

Equity return is now at value -42.34, with -37.44 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (ACHL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.