Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI) Stock Sees a0.19 Increase

In the past week, AADI stock has gone up by 12.34%, with a monthly gain of 12.58% and a quarterly plunge of -3.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.06% for Aadi Bioscience Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.15% for AADI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AADI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AADI is 1.07.

The public float for AADI is 17.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.58% of that float. On December 15, 2023, AADI’s average trading volume was 112.36K shares.

AADI) stock’s latest price update

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: AADI) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.19 compared to its previous closing price of 5.36. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Marcy Graham – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Scott Giacobello – CFO Dave Lennon – President and CEO Loretta Itri – Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Boris Peaker – Cowen Joe Catanzaro – Piper Sandler Roger Song – Jefferies Ahu Demir – Ladenburg Thalmann Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Aadi Bioscience Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of AADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AADI stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AADI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AADI in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $45 based on the research report published on January 11, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

AADI Trading at 16.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.57%, as shares surge +14.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AADI rose by +12.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.95. In addition, Aadi Bioscience Inc saw -58.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AADI starting from Desai Neil, who sale 7,037 shares at the price of $4.82 back on Dec 06. After this action, Desai Neil now owns 1,537,543 shares of Aadi Bioscience Inc, valued at $33,914 using the latest closing price.

Desai Neil, the Executive Chairman of Aadi Bioscience Inc, sale 15,740 shares at $5.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Desai Neil is holding 1,544,580 shares at $78,941 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AADI

Equity return is now at value -44.14, with -38.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aadi Bioscience Inc (AADI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.